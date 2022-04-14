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Chicago Hot Dog ! Nutritious, Delicious Taste Bud Experience ! Easy Food Recipe
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199 views • April 14, 2022
I love A Good Hot Dog. And a Chicago Dog with all the veggies is a favorite of mine.Here's how I do it. Great for a Party or family get-together. Easy to prepare at home. Once prepped just boil hot dogs and load them up and enjoy.
Don't forget the onions !
Fixings are....
Yellow mustard, sweet relish, onion, tomato, dill pickles, cucumber, hot fire cracker peppers, and diced celery.
Don't forget the onions !
Fixings are....
Yellow mustard, sweet relish, onion, tomato, dill pickles, cucumber, hot fire cracker peppers, and diced celery.
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