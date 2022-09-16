Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn Beck Realizes A Convention of States Would Destroy The Constitution!
2712 views
channel image
The New American
Published 2 months ago |

People with good intentions have pushed a bad plan. This is not an attack on those people. They just need more information to see the downside. If you have been told that we need a constitutional convention, you need to watch this video.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Sources:


The Glenn Beck Program

https://www.glennbeck.com/st/podcast?mc_cid=8ff97293ef&mc_eid=2ff53340a4


The John Birch Society on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TX2IaKI-wE

Keywords
constitutionglenn beckconvention of statescon conarticle v convention

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket