Glenn Beck Realizes A Convention of States Would Destroy The Constitution!

People with good intentions have pushed a bad plan. This is not an attack on those people. They just need more information to see the downside. If you have been told that we need a constitutional convention, you need to watch this video.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com





Sources:





The Glenn Beck Program

https://www.glennbeck.com/st/podcast?mc_cid=8ff97293ef&mc_eid=2ff53340a4





The John Birch Society on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TX2IaKI-wE