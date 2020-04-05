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(Video 18) Anthony Fauci Ignores WHO Boss Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Crimes Against Humanity
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114 views • April 05, 2020
See Amazing Polly Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uWriZEC8BQ&t=120s * Pepfar https://www.hiv.gov/federal-response/pepfar-global-aids/pepfar & ID2020 https://id2020.org/
& Guardian article newspaper https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2019/jan/18/senior-world-health-organization-official-accused-of-using-ebola-cash-to-pay-for-girlfriends-flight-corruption-racism-sexism & https://www.brighteon.com/59f7de2b-3a46-4afa-a097-aee03a75710b
The Current US Corona taskforce spokesperson Dr Fachi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHdblyM_3hs with the head of the WHO Dr Tedros are proficient in genocide and they are overseeing the global awareness of Covid 19 ? (Bone and Bill Gates and Obama connected)
see also 1 DISEASE, 1 CAUSE : THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC BY JON RAPPOPORT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JM0WGz2N5Zw &
https://home.solari.com/the-creation-of-a-false-epidemic-with-jon-rappoport/
I bet people would be shocked to know that the current head of the World Health Organization was involved in multiple unprosecuted potential crimes against humanity. Corona Task Force Boss Dr. Fauci loves it though. Or maybe the mainstream media has failed so badly he doesn't even know.
Too many villains to count.
References:
VIDEO: WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Should Be Tried for Crimes Against Humanity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yD3o...
From YT Channel John Martin’s video description:
Sources: 1. Tigrai Online, list of members of Tigray People’s Liberation Front 2. http://www.tigraionline.com/cctplf.html 3. Tedros’ WHO biography 4. https://www.who.int/dg/biography 5. The Amhara People’s Union case against Tedros Adhanom and alleged crimes 6. https://ecadforum.com/wp-content/uplo... 7. Quartz article on ethnic clashes in Ethiopia 8. https://qz.com/africa/1411519/ethiopi... 9. Tedros born in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia 10. https://web.archive.org/web/201310121... 11. TPLF named the Amhara as the number 1 enemy 12. https://www.zehabesha.com/tplf-manife... 13. TPLF 1968 manifesto 16. Ethiopian government denies aid as part of political repression campaign. 17. https://www.hrw.org/news/2010/10/19/e... 18. Tedros Adhanom’s Blog post arguing against Human Rights Watch’s allegations. 19. Human Rights Watch Response to Tedros 20. https://www.hrw.org/news/2016/11/04/o... 23. Human Rights Watch Video Report on Oromia Massacre. 24. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2k8XE... 25. World Bank 2006 report on corruption in Ethiopia, Health Sector chapter 2 26. https://issuu.com/world.bank.publicat... 27. Overview of corruption in Ethiopia 28. https://www.u4.no/publications/overvi... 29. Government seizes land and relocates 15000 people 30. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201... 31. Washington Post report on covering up of cholera epidemic 32. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w... front-tplf 35. TPLF terrorist incidents 36. https://www.start.umd.edu/gtd/search/... 37. Prisoners tortured and denied healthcare in Ethiopia 2015 38. https://www.untoldstoriesonline.com/p... 39. Tedros criticised ICC for putting Kenyans on trial 40. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-af... 41. Bill Gates donations 42. https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytim... 43. Kidnapping of Andargarchew tsege 44. https://www.hrw.org/news/2017/10/26/j... 45. Uk Government letter of warning to Ethiopia 46. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fo... 47. Tedros played key role in kidnapping 48. https://ecadforum.com/2017/05/05/tedr... 49. Ethiopian dissident being tortured 50. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201... 51. Cholera Coverup NYT report 52. https://myaccount.nytimes.com/auth/lo... 53. Robert Mugabe ordered the killings of 20,000 in the 1980s 54. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201... 55. Tedros appointed Mugabe goodwill ambassador in 2017 56. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201... 57. WHO spending scandal 58. https://apnews.com/1cf4791dc5c14b9299... 59. Bill gates work in Ethiopia. 60. https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Where...
& Guardian article newspaper https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2019/jan/18/senior-world-health-organization-official-accused-of-using-ebola-cash-to-pay-for-girlfriends-flight-corruption-racism-sexism & https://www.brighteon.com/59f7de2b-3a46-4afa-a097-aee03a75710b
The Current US Corona taskforce spokesperson Dr Fachi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHdblyM_3hs with the head of the WHO Dr Tedros are proficient in genocide and they are overseeing the global awareness of Covid 19 ? (Bone and Bill Gates and Obama connected)
see also 1 DISEASE, 1 CAUSE : THE CREATION OF A FALSE EPIDEMIC BY JON RAPPOPORT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JM0WGz2N5Zw &
https://home.solari.com/the-creation-of-a-false-epidemic-with-jon-rappoport/
I bet people would be shocked to know that the current head of the World Health Organization was involved in multiple unprosecuted potential crimes against humanity. Corona Task Force Boss Dr. Fauci loves it though. Or maybe the mainstream media has failed so badly he doesn't even know.
Too many villains to count.
References:
VIDEO: WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Should Be Tried for Crimes Against Humanity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yD3o...
From YT Channel John Martin’s video description:
Sources: 1. Tigrai Online, list of members of Tigray People’s Liberation Front 2. http://www.tigraionline.com/cctplf.html 3. Tedros’ WHO biography 4. https://www.who.int/dg/biography 5. The Amhara People’s Union case against Tedros Adhanom and alleged crimes 6. https://ecadforum.com/wp-content/uplo... 7. Quartz article on ethnic clashes in Ethiopia 8. https://qz.com/africa/1411519/ethiopi... 9. Tedros born in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia 10. https://web.archive.org/web/201310121... 11. TPLF named the Amhara as the number 1 enemy 12. https://www.zehabesha.com/tplf-manife... 13. TPLF 1968 manifesto 16. Ethiopian government denies aid as part of political repression campaign. 17. https://www.hrw.org/news/2010/10/19/e... 18. Tedros Adhanom’s Blog post arguing against Human Rights Watch’s allegations. 19. Human Rights Watch Response to Tedros 20. https://www.hrw.org/news/2016/11/04/o... 23. Human Rights Watch Video Report on Oromia Massacre. 24. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2k8XE... 25. World Bank 2006 report on corruption in Ethiopia, Health Sector chapter 2 26. https://issuu.com/world.bank.publicat... 27. Overview of corruption in Ethiopia 28. https://www.u4.no/publications/overvi... 29. Government seizes land and relocates 15000 people 30. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201... 31. Washington Post report on covering up of cholera epidemic 32. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w... front-tplf 35. TPLF terrorist incidents 36. https://www.start.umd.edu/gtd/search/... 37. Prisoners tortured and denied healthcare in Ethiopia 2015 38. https://www.untoldstoriesonline.com/p... 39. Tedros criticised ICC for putting Kenyans on trial 40. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-af... 41. Bill Gates donations 42. https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytim... 43. Kidnapping of Andargarchew tsege 44. https://www.hrw.org/news/2017/10/26/j... 45. Uk Government letter of warning to Ethiopia 46. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fo... 47. Tedros played key role in kidnapping 48. https://ecadforum.com/2017/05/05/tedr... 49. Ethiopian dissident being tortured 50. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201... 51. Cholera Coverup NYT report 52. https://myaccount.nytimes.com/auth/lo... 53. Robert Mugabe ordered the killings of 20,000 in the 1980s 54. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201... 55. Tedros appointed Mugabe goodwill ambassador in 2017 56. https://www.theguardian.com/world/201... 57. WHO spending scandal 58. https://apnews.com/1cf4791dc5c14b9299... 59. Bill gates work in Ethiopia. 60. https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Where...
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