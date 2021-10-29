Child of God - We Are At War!

Child of God

Father in Heaven, the one who created this earth, the God of Israel, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the one true God, this is your child speaking. Father wherever this prayer is being played or said, please send your Angels in that room. Father God, you are the great I AM, you are Lord and Master and all demons will bow to you alone. Father, I ask that you send your Angels to torment any demons that are in the room, where this prayer is being heard. Father, I want your Angels to do something specific. I want them to spin the demons minds round and round, until they become confused. Father, have your angels to paralyze, harass, irritate, annoy, irk, upset, and drive any demons mad. I also pray that you trouble, afflict, torment, inflict agony and torture to every ancestral spirit,ancient spirits, fallen angels, every power of darkness, satanic forces, demonic personalities, demonic representatives, satanic principalities, strongholds, familiar spirits, demon lords, dukes, nobles, kings, queens, horsemen, satanic princes, generals, captains, strongmen, satanic dominions, evil powers and rulers of darkness of this world, in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.



Father God, I pray that you split any unison that demons might have right now, in the name of Jesus. Cause the demons to have discord and disagreement and break their unity. Father, I ask that you completely DESTROY any demonic connection, pull them apart, split there unison, break and divide them, so they cant unite in spirit, so they cant think together. Father, keep them from working together as one. Father, now that the evil spirits have been divided, I pray you prevent them from reforming, prevent them from rejoining together and put a barrier between them. Keep them separated in the name of Jesus Christ.



All evil spirits, your oneness is broken in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. All evil spirits within the bloodline circle your grip is broken in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Chain down the demons in Your house Father God and have your Angels to arrest, lock-up, imprison, capture, and detain and bind every evil spirit in this place with chains and fetters, so they can't do anything, or carry out any more evil assignments. I pray that you bind all the works of the enemy in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Destroy the demons in Your house. Holy Spirit send your fire down from Heaven to burn every evil spirit living here. Father, have your Warrior Angels cut the demons into pieces. I speak death to every demon abiding here. Father God, Annihilate, obliterate, wipe out, tear down, demolish, reduce to nothing, destroy, pull down, abolish, remove, eliminate, get rid of, do away with, assassinate, all traces of these demons and evil spirits inside this bloodline circle, that has taken refuge in this place, in the name of Jesus Christ.



Father there are legions of demons abiding here. There is a demonic presence, satanic inhabitations, satanic structures within the bloodline circle. Pull them down and completely destroy them all in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. All evil spirits listening to the sound of my voice, you have been defeated by the blood and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Evil spirits, leave this place, you are not wanted here, in Jesus mighty name. Leave, go, go out of here in Jesus name.



Father in Heaven, now that all demons are gone, send the Holy Spirit, to fill this room. Have your Arch Angel surround this place and to monitor it, to make sure all demons stay out in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Father, I seal this prayer right now, and everything has been done. In Jesus name. Amen



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