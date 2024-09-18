BREAKING: Latest update from Alexis Lorenze. Her medical records and fundraiser link is in the thread. She has no insurance.

3 vaccines. 10 minutes later, she couldn’t see. They forced her to get vaccinated, or they refused to treat her.

“Alexis Lorenze is a 23 years old young woman with a history of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) since January 2024. The doctors at her hospital refused to give her further care for her PNH without taking Tetanus, Pneumococcal and Meningitis vaccines. Within 10 minutes of the vaccines Alexis went temporarily blind in both eyes, had a locked jaw, began vomiting and then things went horribly downhill from there.”

https://givebutter.com/savealexis

Please pray for Alexis. 🙏❤️

Source @Covid BC





