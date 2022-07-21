Health Survival 2000 Part 1 Gary Martin Cause of all disease : Lifestyle violations.

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The year 2000. Gary Martin begins his series talking about the 8 laws of health.Fresh air. Sunlight. Abstemiousness. Water. Proper diet. Rest. Exercise. Trust in God.
http://www.centrowhite.org.br/files/ebooks/egw-english/books/The%20Ministry%20of%20Healing.pdf
Excerpt from book The Ministry of Healing: -
Pure air, sunlight, abstemiousness, rest, exercise, proper diet, the use of water, trust in divine power—these are the true remedies. Every person should have a knowledge of nature's remedial agencies and how to apply them. It is essential both to understand the principles involved in the treatment of the sick and to have a practical training that will enable one rightly to use this knowledge. Ellen G White. 1905