Police body cam footage released of the #Virginia home explosion that took place in December as investigators reveal new details.
Puretrauma357
1913 followers
63 views • 10 months ago

Police body cam footage released of the #Virginia home explosion that took place in December as investigators reveal new details.

56-year-old 'conspiracy theorist' James Yoo blew up his own home, creating an explosion that was felt miles away. Police were called after residents reported loud noises.

Officers evacuated nearby homes and shut off the gas to the home but were unaware that Yoo had doused the house with gasoline.

As officers tried to enter the home through a window, the house #exploded.

The FBI says he acted alone, called it an isolated incident and it was not an act of terrorism.

police virginia bodycam footage released of the home explosion that took place in december as investigators reveal new details
