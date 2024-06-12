© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police body cam footage released of the #Virginia home explosion that took place in December as investigators reveal new details.
56-year-old 'conspiracy theorist' James Yoo blew up his own home, creating an explosion that was felt miles away. Police were called after residents reported loud noises.
Officers evacuated nearby homes and shut off the gas to the home but were unaware that Yoo had doused the house with gasoline.
As officers tried to enter the home through a window, the house #exploded.
The FBI says he acted alone, called it an isolated incident and it was not an act of terrorism.