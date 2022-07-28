THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Thursday 7/28/22 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

GLOBALIST HOUSE OF CARDS COLLAPSING WORLDWIDE, BUT BEWARE OF THE GREAT RESETGlobalist narratives are falling apart as humanity starts to question the validity of the world around them

But the globalists want chaos so they can launch the Great Reset. Find out more HERE and please share this link!

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