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EVERYTHING You Need to Know About The Ukraine-Russia Scandal [De-Programming 1 stop shop]
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51 views • March 06, 2022
EVERYTHING You Need to Know About The Ukraine-Russia Scandal [De-Programming 1 stop shop]
https://youtu.be/yGfUIFaEjQc
The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance... it is the illusion of knowledge
-------
To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:
Playlist
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
THE SUICIDE OF THE WEST - [Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qRnKLz
Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution]
https://youtu.be/Oa5QZyhxr0Y
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/n4LB3mY1nRw
https://youtu.be/OYFg4ruGdeU
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg
Ukrainian Agony-The concealed war [EXCELLENT Documentary By Those Who LIVED it]
Full English version by Mark Bartalmai
a Ukrainian Truther
Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Donbass. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - The history of the Donbass conflict - RT (2022)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Donbass.-Yesterday%2C-Today%2C-and-Tomorrow-%E2%80%94-RTD:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Ukraine Crisis Donbass – Chronicle of Genocide 2014
https://youtu.be/skQtU60acAQ
Occupation 101 - Voices of the Silenced Majority (2006)
https://youtu.be/F2nFHgJCi5M
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
EVERYTHING You Need to Know About The Ukraine-Russia Scandal [De-Programming 1 stop shop]
https://youtu.be/yGfUIFaEjQc
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
https://youtu.be/yGfUIFaEjQc
The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance... it is the illusion of knowledge
-------
To everyone forming opinions on things you know nothing about, based purely on media Propaganda from either side, please watch:
Playlist
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/debunking-a-century-of-war-lies-2018-the-corbett-report_z9wFm7DG5rWfOKA.html
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
THE SUICIDE OF THE WEST - [Something is very wrong when Sean Hannity and George Soros are on the same side]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qRnKLz
Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution]
https://youtu.be/Oa5QZyhxr0Y
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/n4LB3mY1nRw
https://youtu.be/OYFg4ruGdeU
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations on of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7tF2yu7hcA5/
https://www.roxytube.com/v/glUhdg
Ukrainian Agony-The concealed war [EXCELLENT Documentary By Those Who LIVED it]
Full English version by Mark Bartalmai
a Ukrainian Truther
Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More
https://rumble.com/embed/vt6au6/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aLMEyj
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Donbass. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - The history of the Donbass conflict - RT (2022)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Donbass.-Yesterday%2C-Today%2C-and-Tomorrow-%E2%80%94-RTD:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Ukraine Crisis Donbass – Chronicle of Genocide 2014
https://youtu.be/skQtU60acAQ
Occupation 101 - Voices of the Silenced Majority (2006)
https://youtu.be/F2nFHgJCi5M
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
EVERYTHING You Need to Know About The Ukraine-Russia Scandal [De-Programming 1 stop shop]
https://youtu.be/yGfUIFaEjQc
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
RUSSIA SURGICALLY STRIKES 8 SECRET US RUN BIO LABS IN UKRAINE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/fgqnp6
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
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