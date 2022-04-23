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KILLERS: Media-Wide: Vaxx Injury Blackout Media & Big Tech Cover-up Pilot Cardiac Arrests
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231 views • April 23, 2022
The injectable bioweapon is leaving its mark on the unsuspecting, as the media desperately hides the stories of those who have survived the shot.
Steve Kirsch joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to detail how American airlines are putting their pilots and passengers in danger as they enforce the clot shot.
The complicit media continues to conceal the truth, as our pilots face the risk of heart attacks at high altitudes.
Steve Kirsch joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to detail how American airlines are putting their pilots and passengers in danger as they enforce the clot shot.
The complicit media continues to conceal the truth, as our pilots face the risk of heart attacks at high altitudes.
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