Come pray with me

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This is not a training exercise. This is nuclear posture signaling at a scale the public has never been briefed on.
U.S. "Doomsday" Plane, Sending Emergency Action Messages Past 24 Hours
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/u-s-doomsday-plane-sending-emergency-action-messages-past-24-hours?catid=17&Itemid=101