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The World Council for Health warns against Cονid-19 injections
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180 views • December 22, 2021
The W.C.H. has published a declaration warning against the experimental coνid-19
νaccines and urges everyone to stop manufacturing, distributing, promoting and, of course, administering them due to their harmful effects on people's health. You can read it here
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/campaign/covid-19-vaccine-cease-and-desist/?fbclid=IwAR11uKug2sdQ48_bM49XUEY4dpcoSZ9gV8I3UWku1SP4QNvch94sPWbcwHQ#full
νaccines and urges everyone to stop manufacturing, distributing, promoting and, of course, administering them due to their harmful effects on people's health. You can read it here
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/campaign/covid-19-vaccine-cease-and-desist/?fbclid=IwAR11uKug2sdQ48_bM49XUEY4dpcoSZ9gV8I3UWku1SP4QNvch94sPWbcwHQ#full
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