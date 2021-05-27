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New types of plant breeding endanger food supply
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1 view • May 27, 2021
Since 2012, work has been in progress on CRISPR, a so-called genetic scissors that can make targeted changes to DNA in plant breeding. Already today it is being propagated that the gene scissors can be used to intervene in human genetic material for “healing purposes”. Will the genetic material of humans, animals and plants now become an object of the interests of profit of certain corporations? …
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