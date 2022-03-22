UKRAINE ON FIRE 2016 OLIVER STONE

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Niffelheim
https://rumble.com/user/Niffelheim
196 subscribers
Documentary by Oliver Stone about the history of Ukraine and what happende on maidan in 2014 and about the western media and US role in what happend on Maidan.