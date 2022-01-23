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BASES2015 Dr Robert Duncan Intelligent Systems of Control
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121 views • January 23, 2022
Bases 2015 concludes with the second of two lectures from Dr Robert Duncan, specialist in Mind Hacking and author of the book Project: Soul Catcher: Secrets of Cyber and Cybernetic Warfare. Soul Catcher is the phrase used by British Telecom, explored in the BBC's Open University series of the late 1990's.
Robert first lectured at BASES2015 on Human Augmentation, a subject now public on the UK's ministry of Defence website, published in early 2021, Human Augmentation,
Robert first lectured at BASES2015 on Human Augmentation, a subject now public on the UK's ministry of Defence website, published in early 2021, Human Augmentation,
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