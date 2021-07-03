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Police Pepper Spray, Abuse Arrest 12 Year Old For Not Wearing A Mask. SHOCKING!!!
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180 views • July 03, 2021
NSW police does it again! I do not know how these people can still do their job, they must be so hardened they don't have hearts or consciences anymore. I know they have to work, but why aren't we hearing any of them standing up against this stuff? You would think someone would!!
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