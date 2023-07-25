CHRIST CONSCIOUSNESS; IS THIS CHRISTIAN OR NEW AGE PHILOSOPHY? with Marcia Montenegro

Episode 70:



If you have been wondering what exactly is “Christ Consciousness” and what everyone is talking about, Marcia Montenegro will explain its origins and how it is connected to the “New Thought” movement. For those of us who are Christian we need to take heed to what is going on in our culture and be aware that not everything that professes to be “Christian” is truly Christian.

Music:

Underworld by C.K. Martin

https://artlist.io/song/114594/underworld

*******************************************

How to reach Marcia

Christian Answers for the New Age

https://www.christiananswersnewage.com/

**********************

Living Into The Truth Ministries Information:

You can find Faith and Culture on these social media platforms:

Website: http://www.livingintothetruth.org

Video Channel:

Rumble: KCMinistries

Bitchute: FaithandCulture

Clout Hub: https://clouthub.com/c/JiyVLzjO

Social Media:

Spreely: http://spreely.com/FaithandCulture

Gettr: @LITT_Ministries

Telegram: @LITT_Ministries

Instagram: @littministries

TRUTH: @LITT_Ministries

Clout Hub: https://clouthub.com/LITTMinistries

Donations: https://www.livingintothetruth.org/shop

Partners:

Protect yourself and your family from harmful radiation:

Redemption Shield - https://redemptionshield.com?sca_ref=2774009.SXeXz2S89M

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. KCM, LLC is making such material available in an efforts to educate viewers for a better understanding of religious freedom and related issues, political and human rights issues, criminal justice, economic, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. It is to our understanding that this represents a fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Law. In accordance with the Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material in this video is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html . Any use of copyrighted material from or in this video that goes beyond fair use must be obtained from the copyright owner.