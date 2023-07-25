CHRIST CONSCIOUSNESS; IS THIS CHRISTIAN OR NEW AGE PHILOSOPHY? with Marcia Montenegro

Episode 70:
If you have been wondering what exactly is “Christ Consciousness” and what everyone is talking about, Marcia Montenegro will explain its origins and how it is connected to the “New Thought” movement. For those of us who are Christian we need to take heed to what is going on in our culture and be aware that not everything that professes to be “Christian” is truly Christian.
Music:
Underworld by C.K. Martin
https://artlist.io/song/114594/underworld
How to reach Marcia
Christian Answers for the New Age
https://www.christiananswersnewage.com/
