9/25/2022 Miles Guo: I’ve just received an unverified piece of information that the CCP has appointed a guy named Xu Biaoqi as the first Director-General of the Public Security Bureau of Taiwan Province. If it is true, it means the CCP has established the organizational framework for taking over Taiwan, and the invasion of Taiwan might happen at any time
