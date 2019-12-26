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Enter Jesus - 41 Second sermon snippet.
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16 views • December 26, 2019
Pastor Todd explains in perfect detail how Jesus did not sin once and led a perfect life. He died on Calvary to forgive you and me of our sins, and also the sins of the whole world.
If you like the 41 second snippet, listen to the entire sermon give by Pastor Todd Cantelon at Grace Community Church in Guelph Ontario.
Link To Full Sermon:https://youtu.be/j4hwL3EGiPI
Marginalized Mom.
If you like the 41 second snippet, listen to the entire sermon give by Pastor Todd Cantelon at Grace Community Church in Guelph Ontario.
Link To Full Sermon:https://youtu.be/j4hwL3EGiPI
Marginalized Mom.
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