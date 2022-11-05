The United States vote against Nazism says yes we LOVE Nazis >>> Are you for Satan or are you for God (STOP) Bolshevik Revolution Nazis running America <<<

MEDVEDEV SAYS RUSSIA WILL SEND NAZIS TO GEHENNA’S FIRES

NOV 4

Former Russian President Medvedev said Russia is fighting Satan. North Korea were sent 180 warplanes to South Korean airspace. President Biden said there will be a regime change in Iran soon. Serbia’s president said all world leaders know who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines. And China’s defense ministry announced war preparations.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/4/22 https://www.trunews.com/stream/medvedev-says-russia-will-send-nazis-to-gehenna-s-fires

