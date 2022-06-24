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Dr Mark Sherwood Warns That We’re Going to See Abortions INCREASE After Overturning Roe v Wade
The Jeff Dornik Show
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106 views • June 24, 2022

Oklahoma Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dr Mark Sherwood is probably the most pro-life political candidate in America. Not only does he say that life begins at conception, but he argues that life actually begins BEFORE conception. Newsweek called him an extremist because of this position.


In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, he’s warning that our work is not done, it’s only beginning. In fact, he’s concerned that we are actually going to see an increase in abortions overall in America after the ruling.


It’s important that we get active, but also that we support those that are in the good fight. One of those men that we should be supporting is Mike Lindell, and one way you can do that is to shop at https://mypillow.com using code FFN, which will save you up to 66% off of anything in the store, but also help support this show, as well. 


Be sure to catch Jeff Dornik's new show on Freedom First TV, The Breakdown, which airs Monday through Friday at 9am PT. Become a subscriber today to catch all of the live shows and recordings of this and many other shows, including shows from Teddy Daniels, Karen Kingston, Kandiss Taylor, Dr Mark Sherwood and so many more. Use code JEFF for 25% off at https://www.freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.

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conservativescotussupreme courtpodcastabortiondonald trumpgopmagarepublicanpro-liferoe v wadeoklahomaamerica firstmid-termsabolitionistfreedom first networkdr mark sherwoodjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnoklahoma governorgop primary
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy