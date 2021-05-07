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The Real Story - OANN Biden Breaking Promises with Corey Deangelis
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50 views • May 07, 2021
Corey Deangelis, national director of research for American Federation for Children, gives us The Real Story on the numerous broken promises made by Joe Biden and why kids are still not in school.
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