CNN Asks Wyoming Voters What They Think of Cheney, They Don't Mince Words.

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CNN takes to Wyoming streets to ask voters what they think of Cheney. It’s safe to say this RINO is toast and the Jan. 6th committee has been quite the effective red pill. 😂
Worth the watch. 🤣
Source: @RedPillPharmacist