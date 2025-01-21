Riccardo Bosi: Companies or Governments?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plantations & Colonies
* The concept of private corporations responsible for colonies and plantations is not new or foreign.
* It is simply hidden behind an illusion of representative government.
* We have been deceived — but in a quirk of fate, we have benefitted from this deception.
The full episode is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (21 January 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6bbfna-australiaone-party-the-green-room-21-january-2025-800pm-aedt.html