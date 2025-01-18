Here's Freeland seven months ago trying to convince you that the carbon tax makes you richer.❎





Ultra-Globalist Chrystia Freeland Is Running To Lead Canadian Liberals After Trudeau Resignation – MSM Is Helping to Cover-up Her Ukrainian Nazi Roots

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/ultra-globalist-chrystia-freeland-is-running-lead-canadian/

