Gallbladder Issues & Solutions Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:28 - What's the catalyst for these reactions? Science says you can’t just go making stuff up.

00:04:46 - My daughter was 18 when they wanted to remove her gallbladder because it was functioning less than 30% but I refused. I told him this is not the way, and you should know why it’s not functioning. The doctor told me he didn’t know, and you just have to remove it because you don’t need it.

00:07:31 - What about alkalized water? Wouldn't it neutralize the acid, affecting digestion and assimilation of nutrients/minerals, etc.?

00:08:43 - How can we become more robust at the digestion of fats?

00:11:53 - What do we do after the gallbladder has been removed?

00:12:00 - I had mine removed and I still get gallbladder pain from time to time. Why is that?

00:12:07 - My gallbladder has been removed. Is there anything I should be doing to counteract that?





Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1





Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. B’s Website

https://drjohnbergman.com/





TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/drjohnbergman/





Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB

Blog Talk Radio

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/askdrjohnbergman









HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648





Call: (1) 714-962-5891





http://bergmanchiropractic.com





Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed









MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico





Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824

From the US: (619) 365 9003

From MX: (664) 686 1158





[email protected]

https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/





Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed









American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com









Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/





For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]