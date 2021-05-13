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Alex Thompson WHO WHAT WHY WHERE HOW and WHEN - Understanding False Doctrine
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164 views • May 13, 2021
My talk with Alex Thompson former GCHQ Linguist..
Support Jason's work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos... Alex Thomson at https://www.ukcolumn.org/Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com
Alex Thompson @EasternApproaches Parler
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Support Jason's work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos... Alex Thomson at https://www.ukcolumn.org/Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com
Alex Thompson @EasternApproaches Parler
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
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