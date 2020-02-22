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Duke's Conspiracy Corner #3 ~ The Horror of Unit 731
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65 views • February 22, 2020
Duke's Conspiracy Corner #3 ~ The Horror of Unit 731
In part 3, we cover a terrible chapter in human history, human experiments on civilians and captured enemy troops during the nightmare of WWII and how this relates to government organizations after the war in Japan and elsewhere. STRONG SUBJECT MATTER, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. Contact DUKE at [email protected]. Help support the channel at PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL. Thanks for watching!
In part 3, we cover a terrible chapter in human history, human experiments on civilians and captured enemy troops during the nightmare of WWII and how this relates to government organizations after the war in Japan and elsewhere. STRONG SUBJECT MATTER, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. Contact DUKE at [email protected]. Help support the channel at PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL. Thanks for watching!
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