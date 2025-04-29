Trump's 2024: Risks and Radical Solutions, an interview with Clay Clark

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Adams and Clay Clark deliver a fiery critique of Trump’s policies, exposing his missteps like Operation Warp Speed and FBI expansion while debating whether he can truly drain the swamp, confront the dollar’s collapse, and save America with radical reforms—or risk disaster in 2024.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.