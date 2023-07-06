Create New Account
Maria Zeee: Biodigital Convergence–Human Prison Planet & Hope We Have Outside of It
Tanjerea
Maria Zeee exposes ‘Biodigital Convergence’ on the Stew Peters Network – the plot to imprison all of humanity in a technocratic totalitarian society ruled by demonic AI with technology already in existence, and how to be free from the human prison planet.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersnuclear-warmaria zeee

