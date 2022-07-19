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Neil Oliver: They're Pretending Like It Never Happened. The west's leaders are all delivering the same script. The puppets are all speaking of Build Back Better, The Great Reset, The New World Order, and cannot define what a woman is. They are all the same, controlled puppets.