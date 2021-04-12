THIS IS ALL BEING DONE FOR YOUR PROTECTION

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“I think that if a person doesn't feel cynical then they're out of phase with the 20th century. Being cynical is the only way to deal with modern civilization — you can't just swallow it whole.” - Frank Zappa
http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz
It Begins: Only COVID Vaccinated People Can Be Evacuated from Volcano Stricken Caribbean Island of St. Vincent
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/begins-covid-vaccinated-people-can-evacuated-volcano-stricken-caribbean-island-st-vincent/
UK Lockdown rules: Where can you travel from 12 April?
https://www.msn.com/en-au/lifestyle/travel/lockdown-rules-where-can-you-travel-from-12-april/ar-BB1ftdBi?ocid=msedgntp
How 12 times more people are dying from cancer than Covid
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/how-12-times-more-people-are-dying-from-cancer-than-covid/ar-BB1fw5gc?ocid=msedgntp
Massive fire engulfs chemical plant near Houston
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/video/news/massive-fire-engulfs-chemical-plant-near-houston/vi-BB1fqYK1
5,365 DEAD 238,949 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/5365-dead-238949-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
CDC Reports 2,794 Total Deaths Following COVID Experimental “Vaccines”
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/cdc-reports-2794-total-deaths-following-covid-experimental-vaccines-as-some-clinics-halt-jj-shots-due-to-side-effects/
22-Year-Old Israeli Girl DEAD Following Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injection
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/22-year-old-israeli-girl-dead-following-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injection/
Bill Gates Is The Most Popular Doctor In The World According To Google
https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-is-the-most-popular-doctor-in-the-world-according-to-google/
Bill Gates and WHO go into partnership with Queensland Labor Party to supply needle-less vaccines for Covid rounds two,three, four…
https://cairnsnews.org/2021/04/09/bill-gates-and-who-go-into-partnership-with-queensland-labor-party-to-supply-needle-less-vaccines-for-covid-rounds-twothree-four/
PHARMACIST (sister) recommends AZ jab after her brother just died from it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/98gFxBF7NhRg/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."
~ Edward Bernays