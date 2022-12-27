TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC, Dec. 26, Top 12 hottest NEW$ items of year 2022, 1st of 2 hours

Truth vs. NEW$ 1 (26 December 2022) with Prof Jim Fetzer, Don Grahn, and Scott Bennett.

Today we again feature our Top 10 Stories of the year, 2022--except there were so many that it's actually a Top 12!

Top 12 Story #12: DeSantis' 50 migrants, which massively embarrassed the Democrats to the extent they went bananas over it. Their hypocrisy was on display for the world to see.

This appears to be an attempt to overwhelm the welfare state and bring about the country's collapse [the "Cloward Piven Strategy"]. And is it ever working!!!





Top 12 Story #11: at 11:45 mark: Prisoner Brittany Grimes freed/exchanged, because she's a (transgender) lesbian who hates America and, according to Biden's Press Secretary, serves as an inspiration for millions. But seen shirtless, she turns out to be one more man who plays in women's sports to get a physical advantage (and she was sent to a men's prison in Russia)!

Top 12 Story #10: at 22:10 mark: More staged shootings, this time in Buffalo (which was a rip off of the New Zealand "false flag", right down to driving around with a toy gun from which no cartridges are being emitted and to having a (phony) witness who is Black and claims to have had an hour's conversation with him the day before; but what self-respecting White supremacist would spend an hour talking about Critical Race Theory with a Black guy? And - the event in Uvalde was another rip off, this time of Sandy Hook, where instead of shooting his mother and then 20 1st graders, this guy shoots his grandmother and 19 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders! Embarrassing!

Top 12 Story #9: 34:30 mark. Paul Pelosi gets hammered by his friend David DePape, (who was with Pelosi back when he had that car accident!) with a vibrating dildo that is shaped like a hammer and where he cut his right hand and arm breaking glass to make it look like a breaking (but the glass was on the outside, when it should have been on the inside; and

Top 12 Story #8: 39:50 mark. FBI raids Mar-a-Lago, for which there appears to have been no legal justification, but it made for terrific political theater to smear Trump before the midterm elections;

and Top 12 Story #7: 47:30 mark. Supreme Court drops Roe, which does not make abortion illegal in the United States but instead returns it to the states for each to make their own decision.

Be sure to see the hotter Top 6 in the next hour...