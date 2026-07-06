ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Monday 7/6/26 • JESSE ON FIRE - CHARLIE KIRK MURDER CASE COURT HEARING TODAY • Alex Jones Network

DEMOCRATS TOTALLY DROP MASK, PUBLICLY DEMONIZE AMERICA ON JULY 4TH! GLOBALISTS/LEFTISTS CLAIM TRUMP IS RIGGING WORLD CUP FOR USA AS HORDES OF MUSLIMS RALLY FOR 3RD WEEKEND IN A ROW DECLARING THAT AMERICA IS AN ISLAMIC/COMMUNIST STATE!

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