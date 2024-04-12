Spiritual War | Warrior Mom Heals Son of Autism To Live a Thriving Life & Hosts Autism Health Summit

Warrior Mom and best selling author, TS, shares her journey of healing her son, Noah, of autism, holistically. Noah is now in high school, driving, carrying on like a normal teenager. There is HOPE if you are faced with this diagnosis. Join Tracy and her husband, Steve, as they host the live event, Autism Health Summit Feb. 2nd & 3rd, 2024. If you miss the live event you can catch the virtual recording!!! Virtual is also available for just $49.

With the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) stats changing from where they were 40 years ago (1 in 10,000 people diagnosed with ASD) to the current stats of 1 in 36 diagnosed, it is clearly an issue of epidemic proportions that needs to be addressed in a global engagement. Tracy has devoted 14 years of her life to researching various treatments and therapies for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)Tracy and Steve’s event brings in well know drs from around the world that address cutting edge health and wellness avenues to support people with ASD, whether your child or someone you know has an ASD diagnosis from jab related injuries or otherwise, Tracy has a wealth of knowledge from personal experience to share. The focal point of the Autism Health Summit is the health and well being of those with an ASD diagnosis, and support for those affected, whether it be parents, caretakers, family, or friends. The lineup of well known doctors speaking at AHS include Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Andreas Boettcher, D.C., and so many more. Dr. Andy Wakefield will also be sharing never before seen footage of his upcoming film, Protocol 7.





AHS website www.autismhealth.com





Pur health website. www.purhealth.com





Warrior mom book site. www.warriormom.org





Transcend The Matrix www.transcendthematrix.com