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The Gaming Health Revolution | Dr. Kanojia & HealthyGamerGG Tribute
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7 views • January 03, 2020
(Short Version) Technology and Gaming is rising, but do you know what it's doing to you?
Includes Twitch Emotes. Please feel free to send and share this video for LiveStreamFails, Reddit And Streamers.
I wrote the script before finding the footage, and I love how Dr. K can actually relate with the rising movement of health coaching and my thoughts on technology, multiple realities etc. He's given me great inspiration and insight to know more! Props to his movement, he is creating great change, a great inspiration for everyone!
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Book for mental health with lifestyle & nutrition- https://www.maxlugavere.com/book/
Videos for mental health with lifestyle & nutrition- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVgOhHQeUbI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ob5uJ9P6Ww
Dr. Alok Kanojia is a Harvard trained psychiatrist, follow his work here (VIDEO CLIPS FROM, I encourage to watch them in full here): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClHVl2N3jPEbkNJVx-ItQIQ
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By Cory Edmund Endrulat, INHC - Specializing in the arts of understanding healing from nature using different forms of arts (video, poetic, coaching, lectures, podcasts, writings), being part of the integrative nutrition health coaching revolution in medicine, for branching different perspectives and manifesting the body’s innate healing blueprint, whilst promoting innate truths within the universe’s innate blueprint to life. He long researched nutrition, health and ingredients alike since the age of 11-13, unexpectedly finding his passion among the great amount of discoveries midst the confusion and hardships in society. He is the founder of GatewayToHealth.net and “Nature Is The Answer” video content (On YouTube, Brighteon & Bitchute) but is also the leader of the MJA Healthcare Nutrition Dept. In Pennsylvania alongside his sister and connecting to different practitioners. He also created several documentaries and mini-documentaries, hosts a “Latest Health News” daily-to-weekly show, writes for NaturalN3wsBlogs, distributor of Young3vity and affiliate of the Health Rang3r Store.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
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Support Independent Media And Independent Creators (Free From Corporate/Special Interest), Who Often Face The Modern Wave Of Cens0rship Sweeping The Nation (Literally, Taking Away Information That You May Need To Know Or At Least Be Aware Of And Have The Freedom To Speak/Think).
If You Want To Do Research Like Me But On A Fre3 Fast, 0pen-Sourced, Actually Privat3, Secur3, Built In Ad-Fre3 Browser That Also Earns You Crypt0-Mon3y, Feel Free To Check This Out: https://brave.com/nat216
Downloading This Fre3 Browser Extension Can Then Help You Get Coup0ns Too: www.joinhoney.com/ref/nrqv9hg
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Visit Our Affiliates Below To Support The Content You See Here, Used In My Own Family:
The World’s Cleanest Superfo0ds And Pr0ducts (Heavy Metal Tested, USA Made, Nutrient Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplement Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Essential Nutrients Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
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Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
-
#healthygamergg #healthygamer #twitch #reckful #twitchtv #gaming #health #gamingaddiction #gameaddiction #addiction #videogames #videogamingaddiction #gaminghealth #documentary #drkanojia
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Music Provided By Audiotool
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Tags: healthygamergg, healthy gamer, dr kanojia, alok kanojia, reckful, destiny, live stream fails, LSF, reddit, twitch tv, nita, nature is the answer, kookoonut tv, gaming health, video game addiction, addiction, games, funny, recap, rewind, podcast, tribute, gaming health revolution, innovation, future, technology, streamers, stream, coach, counselling, interview, psychiatrist
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Includes Twitch Emotes. Please feel free to send and share this video for LiveStreamFails, Reddit And Streamers.
I wrote the script before finding the footage, and I love how Dr. K can actually relate with the rising movement of health coaching and my thoughts on technology, multiple realities etc. He's given me great inspiration and insight to know more! Props to his movement, he is creating great change, a great inspiration for everyone!
-
Book for mental health with lifestyle & nutrition- https://www.maxlugavere.com/book/
Videos for mental health with lifestyle & nutrition- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVgOhHQeUbI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ob5uJ9P6Ww
Dr. Alok Kanojia is a Harvard trained psychiatrist, follow his work here (VIDEO CLIPS FROM, I encourage to watch them in full here): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClHVl2N3jPEbkNJVx-ItQIQ
-
By Cory Edmund Endrulat, INHC - Specializing in the arts of understanding healing from nature using different forms of arts (video, poetic, coaching, lectures, podcasts, writings), being part of the integrative nutrition health coaching revolution in medicine, for branching different perspectives and manifesting the body’s innate healing blueprint, whilst promoting innate truths within the universe’s innate blueprint to life. He long researched nutrition, health and ingredients alike since the age of 11-13, unexpectedly finding his passion among the great amount of discoveries midst the confusion and hardships in society. He is the founder of GatewayToHealth.net and “Nature Is The Answer” video content (On YouTube, Brighteon & Bitchute) but is also the leader of the MJA Healthcare Nutrition Dept. In Pennsylvania alongside his sister and connecting to different practitioners. He also created several documentaries and mini-documentaries, hosts a “Latest Health News” daily-to-weekly show, writes for NaturalN3wsBlogs, distributor of Young3vity and affiliate of the Health Rang3r Store.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
-
Support Independent Media And Independent Creators (Free From Corporate/Special Interest), Who Often Face The Modern Wave Of Cens0rship Sweeping The Nation (Literally, Taking Away Information That You May Need To Know Or At Least Be Aware Of And Have The Freedom To Speak/Think).
If You Want To Do Research Like Me But On A Fre3 Fast, 0pen-Sourced, Actually Privat3, Secur3, Built In Ad-Fre3 Browser That Also Earns You Crypt0-Mon3y, Feel Free To Check This Out: https://brave.com/nat216
Downloading This Fre3 Browser Extension Can Then Help You Get Coup0ns Too: www.joinhoney.com/ref/nrqv9hg
-
Visit Our Affiliates Below To Support The Content You See Here, Used In My Own Family:
The World’s Cleanest Superfo0ds And Pr0ducts (Heavy Metal Tested, USA Made, Nutrient Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplement Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Essential Nutrients Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
-
Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
-
#healthygamergg #healthygamer #twitch #reckful #twitchtv #gaming #health #gamingaddiction #gameaddiction #addiction #videogames #videogamingaddiction #gaminghealth #documentary #drkanojia
-
Music Provided By Audiotool
-
Tags: healthygamergg, healthy gamer, dr kanojia, alok kanojia, reckful, destiny, live stream fails, LSF, reddit, twitch tv, nita, nature is the answer, kookoonut tv, gaming health, video game addiction, addiction, games, funny, recap, rewind, podcast, tribute, gaming health revolution, innovation, future, technology, streamers, stream, coach, counselling, interview, psychiatrist
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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