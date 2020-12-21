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Nature, Nurture and The Freedom of Self-Knowledge
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15 views • December 21, 2020
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, discusses the latest science and evidence in the nature versus nurture debate, and makes the case for the first commandment of Socrates: Know Thyself! Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Notes: http://www.fdrurl.com/nurture_self_knowledge
Notes: http://www.fdrurl.com/nurture_self_knowledge
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