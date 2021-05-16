Miles Guo Repeatedly Warns Taiwan, Japan, Australia & America That CCP Will Initiative Another Virus Attack

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5/15/2021 Miles Guo has repeatedly warned Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and America that if they can’t recognize the CCP’s virus attack clearly and act accordingly, the pandemic will come back again just like India. The CCP is initiating a war of propaganda, war of law and BGY to achieve the final victory of unrestricted biowarfare.