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Thierry Meyssan: The Goal of the Ukraine Conflict is to Economically Collapse Europe
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327 views • April 15, 2022
French intellectual Thierry Meyssan discusses Ukraine and the end of the unipolar moment. Since the collapse of the USSR, Washington has tried to prevent any power from challenging it, including the European Union. The EU is a good market but must never become a political power. The Ukraine conflict is being used to pauperize and economically collapse Europe, which will happen. Russia is militarily stronger than the U.S. For over a decade there has been a growing movement of Nazism or Banderism in Ukraine which now makes up one-third of the armed forces. He explains why false flag operations are so successful and that perhaps next time such an operation will be used against Russia or China or anyone and everyone! He lived in Libya and Syria and worked with both governments and explains how the Pentagon uses Daesh as its private army and is doing the same with the Neo-Nazis in Ukraine. He doesn't think the U.S. will go to war with Russia or China as they are too formidable, and that rather, they are at war against the Europeans as Washington wants to be the empire for Europe. They will continue false flag attacks against their own allies. He discusses the oligarchic system in the U.S. and the Straussian neocons. The world is dividing in two blocs which will no longer communicate with each other, and the West is the smaller bloc.
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About Thierry Meyssan
Thierry Meyssan shocked the world with the first "9/11 Truth" books, his L'Effroyable Imposture in March 2002 (9/11: The Big Lie), and a sequel, Pentagate. In the 1990's he was national secretary of a French radical party which held seats in the government. He is the founder of the Voltaire Network, a major alternative international press agency. In 2005, he organized the Axis for Peace, a congress of international leaders and writers opposing illegal wars. In 2007, he was forced into exile and settled in the Middle East, where he has witnessed and participated in history in the making. He has been called France's most controversial public figure, and is the only Western observer to remain on the scene in Libya and Syria during the entire conflict. In 2011 Meyssan went to Tripoli and was appointed by Gaddafi to mobilize international support against the aggression that would destroy the Libyan republic; but the NATO onslaught came too quickly, and he narrowly escaped with his life. He is currently consultant to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, and has been close to heads of state like Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
Voltaire Network https://www.voltairenet.org/?lang=en
Books https://www.amazon.com/Thierry-Meyssan/e/B001JOXXB4
About Thierry Meyssan
Thierry Meyssan shocked the world with the first "9/11 Truth" books, his L'Effroyable Imposture in March 2002 (9/11: The Big Lie), and a sequel, Pentagate. In the 1990's he was national secretary of a French radical party which held seats in the government. He is the founder of the Voltaire Network, a major alternative international press agency. In 2005, he organized the Axis for Peace, a congress of international leaders and writers opposing illegal wars. In 2007, he was forced into exile and settled in the Middle East, where he has witnessed and participated in history in the making. He has been called France's most controversial public figure, and is the only Western observer to remain on the scene in Libya and Syria during the entire conflict. In 2011 Meyssan went to Tripoli and was appointed by Gaddafi to mobilize international support against the aggression that would destroy the Libyan republic; but the NATO onslaught came too quickly, and he narrowly escaped with his life. He is currently consultant to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, and has been close to heads of state like Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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