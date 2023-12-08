MEGA PREACHER PAUL BEGLEY ATTACKED ME FOR EXPOSING THE DEVIL SIGN! WAKEUP!

ALTHOUGH THIS VIDEO IS A FEW YEARS OLD I WANTED TO RE-ISSUE IT! BRGLEY NEVER CONTACTED ME FOR & APOLOGY SO PEOPLE NEED TO BE REMINDED OF WHAT A HYPOCRITE BEGLEY IS. BY THE WAY, I MADE VIDEOS OF OPRAH AND MEGA SATAN PREACHER JOEL OLSTEEN AND HIS WIFE FLASHING SATANS DEVIL SIGN AND SCEWTUBE STRUCK THEM DOWN SAH! YOUTUBE IS NAZI SATANIC ENTITY AND I LEFT THESE EVIL BASTARDS BECAUSE THEY HIT ME WITH CONSTANT ©COPYRIGHTS EVEN THOSE THE VIDEOS WERE MADE AND FAIR USE WHICH IS A JOKE.HELL! I HOPE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE REALIZE WE HAVE NO FREE SPEECH ANYMORE! I WILL CONTINUE TO MAKE VIEWS UNTIL THESE SATANIC BASTARDS SHUT ME UP ONCE AND FOR ALL...PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE PLEASE...