Dr David Noakes - GcMAF Cancer Cure Deliberately Being Prevented in the UK

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The brilliant Dr. David Noakes who cured patients of Cancer using completely NATURAL, non-invasive, alternative therapies using GcMAF explains how the medical cartel is deliberately preventing natural cures for Cancer from being released for the benefit of the public in their genocidal regime to monopolise all of medicine and conventional medical orthodoxy.
Why should the Cancer Act of 1939 stop people from being cured of Cancer if doctors legitimately are helping people?
BECAUSE IT IS A RACKET, RUN BY THE ILLUMINATI. THAT's WHY!
Lynn and David Noakes were ARRESTED for treating 9,000 people SUCCESSFULLY in FRANCE with GcMAF. 8,000 with disease, and 800 with TERMINAL CANCER - and they were classified as TERRORISTS in order to CONCEAL the efficacy of GcMAF in Cancer for 25 years!