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VAERS system continues to heavily throttle! 59% AE's = Jabs Feb or Older as of 5/28/2021
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110 views • May 29, 2021
As side effects ratio should be in full swing by comparison to national roll out and the exponential growth of uptake during March and April, the slow release of published reports only has two conclusions. VAERS is either slow and incompetent or they are throttling data and attempting to manage panic by shielding the true statistics.
High School math: 59% of reported side effects is coming from only 29% of administered jabs. How many side effects would there be if we rolled out 293 Million doses?
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High School math: 59% of reported side effects is coming from only 29% of administered jabs. How many side effects would there be if we rolled out 293 Million doses?
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/ https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
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