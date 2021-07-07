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Clown Planet News (7 July, 2021): Door to Door Vax, Military Mandatory Jabs, Critical Race Theory & More
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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60 views • July 07, 2021
https://twitter.com/xXRPxHulkSmash/status/1412099140994097157

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fR_ACN42mkc

https://thefreethoughtproject.com/govt-tax-gun-owners-confiscate-noncompliance/

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https://summit.news/2021/07/05/biden-tells-americans-getting-vaccinated-is-the-most-patriotic-thing-you-can-do/

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https://beckernews.com/new-reports-u-s-military-likely-to-mandate-covid-vaccines-for-troops-in-the-near-future-40105/

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80329/us-military-officials-say-they-will-quit-the-army-if-covid-vaccination-is-made.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter

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https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2021/07/06/critical-race-theory-catholic-teaching-240972

https://thepostmillennial.com/critical-race-theory-high-school-instructor-tells-students-not-to-talk-about-class-outside-of-class

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https://twitter.com/RayArmat/status/1412042854663340032

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https://twitter.com/husserl80/status/1412328274466856963

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https://twitter.com/dnforca/status/1411864425955397633

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9492433/Six-people-autoimmune-conditions-developed-shingles-getting-Pfizer-shots.html

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1412119094854361091

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/french-government-considers-making-covid-vaccine-mandatory-everyone-aged-24-59

https://twitter.com/husserl80/status/1411588015076610049

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/proposed-spanish-national-security-law-would-allow-seizure-citizens-property-during
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newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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