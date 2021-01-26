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Bill & Melinda Gates linked with the statement Breast feeding isn't natural and it makes moms anti vaxxers
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182 views • January 26, 2021
Upside Down World
American Academy of Pediatrics
Bill & Melinda Gates linked with the statement Breast feeding isn't natural and it makes moms anti vaxxers and poured millions in to back artificial breast milk to nurture green living. Richard Branson and Zuckerberg involved.
Bill Gates backs artificial breast milk to nurture green living.
Upside Down World 🌍 / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
American Academy of Pediatrics
Bill & Melinda Gates linked with the statement Breast feeding isn't natural and it makes moms anti vaxxers and poured millions in to back artificial breast milk to nurture green living. Richard Branson and Zuckerberg involved.
Bill Gates backs artificial breast milk to nurture green living.
Upside Down World 🌍 / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
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