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DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - VACCINES DO NOT PREVENT INFECTIONS BUT DO CAUSE DISEASES
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71 views • July 14, 2021
Grace Asagra Interviewing Dr. Sherri Tenpenny And Others
Credit to Quantum Nurse
Quantum Nurse https://www.quantumnurse.life/ presents
Freedom International Livestream
Date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Interview Panel
www.FreedomBroadcasters.com
Credit to Quantum Nurse
Quantum Nurse https://www.quantumnurse.life/ presents
Freedom International Livestream
Date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Interview Panel
www.FreedomBroadcasters.com
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