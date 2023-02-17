Faithful Saints Of Jesus Seen As Crazy / Mad

Who chooses to lose their lives for faith in Jesus? Who chooses to go along with the world to try to save their lives and maintain their status?

All the world and most who say they are of God/Jesus follow the devil.

Revelation 6:9-11

King James Version

9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:

10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?

11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.





