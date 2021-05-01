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Keto Strawberry Mousse
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46 views • May 01, 2021
Keto Strawberry Mousse is such an easy dessert recipe and only take a few minutes to prep. Everyone in the family will love it and you'd never know it's keto. Refrigerate for two hours and enjoy!
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
No-Bake Crust:
1 1/2 Cups Almond flour
2 Tablespoons Sweetener (we used Whole Earth Blend)
1/4 Cup Melted Butter
1/2 teaspoon Vanilla
-Divide between 6 8oz Mason Jars
Blend:
1 Cup Strawberries
1/2 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream
2 Tablespoons Sweetener
then blend or mix in:
8oz Cream Cheese, softened
Add to your mason jars
Refrigerate for 2+ hours
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
No-Bake Crust:
1 1/2 Cups Almond flour
2 Tablespoons Sweetener (we used Whole Earth Blend)
1/4 Cup Melted Butter
1/2 teaspoon Vanilla
-Divide between 6 8oz Mason Jars
Blend:
1 Cup Strawberries
1/2 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream
2 Tablespoons Sweetener
then blend or mix in:
8oz Cream Cheese, softened
Add to your mason jars
Refrigerate for 2+ hours
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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