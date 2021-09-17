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****MUST WATCH***ARE YOU LIKE A WEAVER BIRD?
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Is Your Life like this Weaver Bird? The Least is going to be the greatest.
1 Corinthians 1:26 For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called:
1 Corinthians 1:27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
1 Corinthians 1:28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:
1 Corinthians 1:29 That no flesh should glory in his presence.
***Psalm 118:24***
This is the day which the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.
Acts 2:38
1 Corinthians 1:26 For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called:
1 Corinthians 1:27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
1 Corinthians 1:28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:
1 Corinthians 1:29 That no flesh should glory in his presence.
***Psalm 118:24***
This is the day which the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.
Acts 2:38
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