MUST WATCH***ARE YOU LIKE A WEAVER BIRD?

Is Your Life like this Weaver Bird? The Least is going to be the greatest.



1 Corinthians 1:26 For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called:



1 Corinthians 1:27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;



1 Corinthians 1:28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:



1 Corinthians 1:29 That no flesh should glory in his presence.



***Psalm 118:24***

This is the day which the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.



Acts 2:38