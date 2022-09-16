Create New Account
WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 29OCT20 - Plane Almost Takes off too Late
126 views
Delacabra
Published 2 months ago |

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION


https://youtu.be/fdeXXdSynwA


This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #57

Links to sources:

Plane Almost Takes Off Too Late - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv13e...

Helicopter Flying Low Through The City - https://www.instagram.com/p/CBuXw03l-2W/

Helicopter Flies By Beach - https://www.reddit.com/r/Helicopters/...

Low Pass - https://www.instagram.com/p/CBr3Dq9B8iW/

Helicopter Racing A Boat - https://www.instagram.com/p/B-kLweFFyK6/

Italian Plane Formation - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...

Plane Flies Over Boat - https://www.instagram.com/p/CB1utfsDktr/

Apache Helicopter Low Flying - https://www.instagram.com/p/CByKQdRJJSN/

Flying Between Buildings - https://www.instagram.com/p/CBi8As9HuxV/

Pilot Does A Low Pass - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...

This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet

Keywords
us navyus air forceaviationairplaneplane crashfunny momentspilot errorpilot mistakeairplane accidentsairplane stuntsdangerous landingweekly dose of aviationaviation memesaviation compilationbest of aviationfunny videos compilationfunny videos failspilot failslucaaswdoafunny aviation videosfunny tik tokairplane fail

