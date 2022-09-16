WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 29OCT20 - Plane Almost Takes off too Late

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/fdeXXdSynwA
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #57
Links to sources:
Plane Almost Takes Off Too Late - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv13e...
Helicopter Flying Low Through The City - https://www.instagram.com/p/CBuXw03l-2W/
Helicopter Flies By Beach - https://www.reddit.com/r/Helicopters/...
Low Pass - https://www.instagram.com/p/CBr3Dq9B8iW/
Helicopter Racing A Boat - https://www.instagram.com/p/B-kLweFFyK6/
Italian Plane Formation - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Plane Flies Over Boat - https://www.instagram.com/p/CB1utfsDktr/
Apache Helicopter Low Flying - https://www.instagram.com/p/CByKQdRJJSN/
Flying Between Buildings - https://www.instagram.com/p/CBi8As9HuxV/
Pilot Does A Low Pass - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.