https://gettr.com/post/p2lhec9eca2
#中共罪行
1，中共建国以来杀害了近5亿中国人；
2，中国人民的财富对比中共只占5%；
3，中共在 #释放新冠病毒，被定义种族屠杀时，等于宣布死刑，只是等待以何种方式，何时执行
1，The CCP has killed nearly half a billion Chinese since its founding;
2, The wealth of the Chinese people is only 5% compared to the CCP;
3, when the CCP releases the COVID virus, which is defined as genocide, it is tantamount to announcing a death sentence, and it is just waiting for how and when to execute it
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.