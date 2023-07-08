https://gettr.com/post/p2lhec9eca2

#中共罪行

1，中共建国以来杀害了近5亿中国人；

2，中国人民的财富对比中共只占5%；

3，中共在 #释放新冠病毒，被定义种族屠杀时，等于宣布死刑，只是等待以何种方式，何时执行

1，The CCP has killed nearly half a billion Chinese since its founding;

2, The wealth of the Chinese people is only 5% compared to the CCP;

3, when the CCP releases the COVID virus, which is defined as genocide, it is tantamount to announcing a death sentence, and it is just waiting for how and when to execute it



